On Friday, June 26, 2020, Jerry Paul Dye, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 78. Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna Dye; son Craig Dye (Charlene); brother Randy Dye; grandchild Brian Ferguson (Rachelle); grandchild Steven Dye; grandchild Hana Moumtzoglou (Jason); grandchild Brittany Ferguson; grandchild Bryanna Ferguson; Grandchild Jesse Dye; grandchild Bethany Dye. Jerry also leaves behind seven great grandchildren to honor his memory. Jerry was preceded in death by his; daughter Sherry Ferguson and son-in-law Sheldon Ferguson. Born in Fresno County in 1941, Jerry was the second of four children born to a family of Midwestern natives. As a child, Jerry's exuberant and adventurous nature was displayed while floating rivers and swimming in canals with cousins, jumping freight trains to catch a 25-cent cartoon at the theater, and enjoying the simplicities of Fresno's rural, country western atmosphere. At 17, Jerry enlisted in the Air Force and was deployed to Turkey, where he met his wife, Donna Morley, (a military brat) in 1961. After marrying in the spring of 1962, the Dyes returned to the United States in October after Jerry was honorably discharged from the Air Force. Shortly thereafter, Jerry and Donna announced the birth of their first child, Sherry, in 1963, followed by their son, Craig, in 1965. Many of Jerry's great accomplishments and honors came within his career at the Fresno County Police Department, where he courageously devoted himself to law enforcement from 1969 through medical retirement in 1983. Jerry served his community as a Patrolman, Motors Officer, Specialized Enforcement Section (SES) Officer, SWAT Sniper, and finally as Seargeant in 1979. Jerry continued investigative work for the county and with former colleagues throughout his later life, establishing a successful business, Kraus and Dye Investigations, which he savored through retirement. Both personally and professionally he was a pillar of strength, vitality, and bravery; earning the respect and credence of those he collaborated with and served. Active and skillful in nature, Jerry was an accomplished weightlifter, golfer, fisherman and huntsman, collecting mementos and awards from his many activities and sharing in those hobbies with his friends and family. He was fortunate enough to travel the world throughout his life, enjoying the history, architecture, and scenic landscapes throughout Europe, New Zealand, the Mediterranean and many of the beauties throughout the United States. He enjoyed to drink, banter, and raise hell with those he valued. Jerry settled into retirement in his oceanfront home in Cayucos, CA where he lived his final days socializing and traveling with friends and family, visiting with his beloved grand and great grandkids, and spoiling his pup over his daily dose of political news. As one of his youngest grandchildren, my perspective of my grandfather has changed markedly during my 28 years with him. For most of my life, I've perceived my grandfather as the antagonist of our shared story. Unapologetically opinionated and discerning by nature, my grandfather was the embodiment of strength and leadership, steeped in stubbornness and perfectionism. I was often caught between admiration and fear of this figure that so easily provoked and determined the opinions of others, myself included. He often felt heroic to me and his approval was highly sought after. And as with most passing generations, the choices of youth are often met with disdain. Any perceived disapproval I experienced helped me to discover who I am, by reflecting back who I am not. I've learned that I much prefer the sharp criticism of an intelligent and loving man to the thoughtless approval of the nameless crowd. Only in death do we discover that the antagonist is crucial to the story because they are the driving force behind the plot. In his death, I now recognize the values and lessons that were instilled throughout the many experiences and conversations that I was fortunate enough to share with my grandpa. And only in death, a more complete picture of my grandfather has been revealed to me. I now understand him as someone deeply wounded by life's early misgivings; contributing to the many characteristics that I both admired and abhorred. What I once viewed as cold, I now understand as concern and what once was felt as disapproval, I now understand as protection. Understanding these distinctions allows me to fully steep in the playful memories, unencumbered. Because when I think of my grandpa, I want to remember him as the person that made me laugh with his humorous teasing, helped me learn through his insistence on observation, and who brought me endless joy through the memories he orchestrated in our many trips together as a family unit. Most importantly, I'm so thankful to my grandfather for instilling within me a sense of family tradition. My grandpa illustrated the importance of traditions and how they root a family together. Forgetting their significance subjects the whole unit to damage and disrepair. My grandfather's love and devotion to his family was unwavering and I'm honored to have been a recipient of his love, even when it was hard for me to understand. My grandfather has beautifully illustrated that loving someone does not have to be contingent on a shared belief system and that what matters is showing up. And my grandfather was always someone that showed up for those he loved. I can only hope that he's now reunited with all the lost loved ones, drinking, laughing and asserting his opinion as only he could. With love and deep respect, Bryanna.

