Jerry C. Smith of Fresno CA passed away on April 23, 2019. He was the principal oboist of the Fresno Philharmonic Orchestra for 30 years and a music teacher in Fresno Unified School District for 32 years. He loved playing with various community musical groups and spending time in the High Sierra mountains. Jerry was married to his first wife, Joyce Marylin Davis, until her death, for 42 years. He is survived by his current wife, Katina LaBerge-Smith, and his children Cynthia Martinez, Rodney Smith, Kreig Smith, and Russell Smith. He has 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4 th, 2019, at 11:30 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Maroa Chapel, 5431 North Maroa Ave. Fresno, CA 93704. For the full obituary details go to wildrosechapel.com
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 28, 2019