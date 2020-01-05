Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jess Allison Jennings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

He joined the Fresno County Cattleman's Association in 1949, served as Secretary/Treasurer of the group and went on to be President from 1958 to 1960. He was a State Director to the California Cattlemen's Association and a Charter member of the National Cattlemen's Association. In 1992 he was named "Cattleman of the Year" by the Fresno-Kings County Cattlemen. He was the Livestock Chairman for the Fresno County Farm Bureau, and also a member of the American Hereford Association. In 1955, he married Shirley Tombs of Clovis. Their common interests in riding horses, going on high Sierra Pack Trips, and both being from country backgrounds was a match that lasted for 64 years. They had two sons; Dan who lives in the Sanger area and Bruce who makes his home in Oregon. The Jennings Ranch has always been a family operation with everyone working toward the goal of raising high quality cattle. As a result, it was a tour site for many Animal Science majors of both Reedley College and Fresno State, when they studied cow/calf operations. The ranch has also hosted livestock tours from as far away as Australia. During the last 10 years of his life he dealt with Parkinson's disease. He showed great determination in his battle with it. He is survived by his wife Shirley; son Dan and his wife Donna, and son Bruce. As Jess was always a quiet and private person, he requested there not be any services held. The family wishes to thank Home Instead Senior Care and Sojourn Hospice Care. Immediately after graduating from Reedley High School, he was inducted into the Army in World War II and sent to Korea. After his discharge he continued his education, majoring in Animal Science at Reedley College and graduating from Fresno State College. In 1949, he then purchased a 110 acre ranch on the west end of Mt. Campbell, which is still the home place today. Jess Jennings, a lifelong cattleman in Fresno County, passed away at age 92. He was the son of Allison and Georgia Jennings of the Navelencia district, northeast of Reedley. His interest in cattle started at an early age initially raising 20 dairy heifer calves. He became a 4-H member, and at Reedley High School was very active in FFA, earning the FFA Star San Joaquin State Farmer degree, with a project of 20 head of Hereford cows. He was awarded FFA's highest honor, being the recipient of the American Farmer Degree. Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

