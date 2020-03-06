Jess (Sonny) Lujan Jr. passed away on February 27, 2020. He was 80 years old. Jess was born and raised in Fresno CA. He graduated from Fresno High School in 1957 and went on to recieve his AA degree from Fresno City College. He retired after 33 years of service as a US Postal Service Manager. His love for his family knew no bounds. He was extremely involved in their lives volunteering for multiple organizations. He is survived by his wife Sharon of 59 years and his children David, Tracy (Denyse) and Lynette. Jess had 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Nancy Cota (Jesse), Richard Lujan (Mary) and Frances Edwards (Orbie). In Lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to go to: Catholic Charities 149 N Fulton St, Fresno CA 93701 catholiccharitiesusa.org. and/or Poverello House 412 F St Fresno CA 93706 poverellohouse.org
Published in the Fresno Bee from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020