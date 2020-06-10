JESS MUNOZ
Jess Munoz was born on June 15, 1948, in Fresno, CA. Jess passed away on May 28, 2020, in Fresno, CA. Jess was retired from the IRS after 34 plus years. He is survived by his children, Jesse Munoz Jr, Virginia Cavazos, Leticia Munoz; 8 grandchildren; 2-great grandchildren; his siblings Terry Munoz-Buck Simon Munoz Trino Cadaoas Rick Cadaoas Armando Cadaoas Terri Lopez. Jess is preceded in death by his parents John Cadaoas and Lupe Cadaoas, his brother Raymond Munoz, and grandchild Britteny Cavazos. Jess enjoyed horse racing, concerts, comedy shows, and spending time with his family. Jess will be forever loved and greatly missed.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 10, 2020.
