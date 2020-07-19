1/1
Jess Quintero
Jess J. Quintero, age 82, of Harbeson, DE, entered eternal rest on July 9, 2020, at Beebe Hospital, after a lengthy illness. Jess was born in Fresno, CA. He served in the Army & Air Force and was an advocate for veterans. Jess was a significant leader within the Hispanic-American Community. Jess retired from the Federal Government as Assistant Director of Immigration Affairs, Community Relations Service, Dept. of Justice. Jess is survived by his Wife, Joyce; Brother & Sisters: Salvador, Socorro & Rita; Children: Jess Jr., Vincent, Patrick, Martyn, Margarita, Susie & Mike; 12 Grandchildren, and 3 Great Grandchildren. Donations can be made in Jess' name to National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org). A Memorial Service will be held at Melson Funeral Home, Long Neck RD, Millsboro, DE, at a later date. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, at a future date. www.melsonfuneralservices.com

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-945-9000
