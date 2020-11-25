Jesse Robert De Lara

May 31, 2001 - October 25, 2020

Fresno, California - Jesse aka Papa was born in Tulare, Ca on May 31, 2001. He was 19 years old when he sadly departed on Oct. 25, 2020.

He attended SOUL School in Fresno and just graduated with his H.S diploma on June 2, 2020.

He is survived by his parents Nick and Kathryn Garcia, 3 sisters, 1 brother, nieces and nephews, the Falcon family, grandparents, and other family. His Funeral Mass will be at St. John's Cathedral, Fresno on Nov. 25 at 9 am and Sanger Cemetery at 10:30 am for his burial.





