1/1
Jesse Robert De Lara
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Robert De Lara
May 31, 2001 - October 25, 2020
Fresno, California - Jesse aka Papa was born in Tulare, Ca on May 31, 2001. He was 19 years old when he sadly departed on Oct. 25, 2020.
He attended SOUL School in Fresno and just graduated with his H.S diploma on June 2, 2020.
He is survived by his parents Nick and Kathryn Garcia, 3 sisters, 1 brother, nieces and nephews, the Falcon family, grandparents, and other family. His Funeral Mass will be at St. John's Cathedral, Fresno on Nov. 25 at 9 am and Sanger Cemetery at 10:30 am for his burial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. John's Cathedral
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Burial
10:30 AM
Sanger Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Light
1620 W Belmont Ave
Fresno, CA 93728
(559) 233-6254
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved