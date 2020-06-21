Jesse Rodriguez
Jesse Rodriguez Sr was born on Sept 24, 1932, he was called to heaven on June 15 th 2020 at the age of 87, he was born and raised in Parlier, CA and then moved to Fresno, CA in 1965. He was a paver and owned his own company Jesse Rodriguez Paving. He was devoted to his catholic faith and enjoyed being the usher at St. Alfonso's Church. He proceeds in death by his wife Dolores Rodriguez, father Joe and mother Rafaela Rodriguez, brother Lalo and Albert Rodriguez and sister Josie Ledezma. He is survived by his four children Jess Jr. Richard, Ernie, Rodriguez and daughter Linda Alvarez. His 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, sister, nieces and nephews. We love you.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.
