Jesus was born July 19, 1942 in Magunas, Vizcaya España, He passed away January 30, 2020 in Fresno, Ca.

At the age of 20, Jesus served in the Spanish Armed Services. In 1965, he immigrated to the U.S. to work as sheep herder in the San Joaquin Valley. Jesus also worked as a butcher and a landscape business owner until retiring in 2005.

He is preceded in death by Father, Pedro Z. Albizu; Mother, Isabel A. Albizu; Brothers, Jose A. Albizu and Javier A. Albizu.

Jesus is survived by Brothers, Joaquin A. Albizu and Ignacio A. Albizu; and Sister, Maria A. Albizu-Jayo

Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m

A Funeral Service will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations, may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 or to Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave. Ste.101, Fresno, Ca 93711