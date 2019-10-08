Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesus Nuñez Gonzalez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Jesus Nuñez Gonzalez a resident of Sanger, CA passed away on September 9, 2019 at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years Clementina Salazar Gonzalez and survived by daughters Zenaida Sandy Gonzalez of Las Vegas, Nevada and David Wagner, Dolores Martinez-Castro of Visalia and her late husband Pete Castro, Norma Galvan of Sanger and her husband Richard Galvan, and his son Jessie Gonzalez of Sanger and his wife Cindy Gonzalez. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jessicca Perez, Nicole Castro and husband Tommy Castro, Sthacee Galvan, Samantha Cervantes and husband Oscar Cervantes, Elaura Castro, Makayla Gonzalez and husband Art Gutierrez, and Nikolas Gonzalez. He will be greatly missed by his greatgrandchildren Jordan, Aubryanah, Aliyah, Makenzie, Masen, Jackson, Kennedy, Madison and Emma. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 828 O Street, Sanger, CA 93657 on Friday October 11, 2019 at 9 AM

