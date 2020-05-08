Jesus Armando Quintana, 86, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona from congestive heart failure. Jesus, aka Jess or Mando, was born in Los Angeles, CA in 1933 to Ernesto and Maria Quintana. He served in the Korean War and was based at Castle Air Force base in Atwater, CA. It was in the nearby town of Merced, CA that he met his wife, Virginia Garcia Quintana. They were married for 63 years. Jess worked in a grocery store in East Los Angeles and then Smart & Final food warehouse after his service. He moved his family to Fresno, CA in 1970. He worked for United Grocers warehouse in Fresno until he retired. Active in his children's lives he served as President of the San Joaquin Memorial High School Men's Boosters Club for the 76/77 school year. He and Jeanne spent their retirement traveling to places near and far, enjoying a car trip across America, trips to Mexico, and cruises to Alaska and throughout Europe. He especially enjoyed his time with family and friends. Jess made friends, young and young-at-heart, wherever he went with the stories he loved to tell. He is survived by his loving wife Jeanne and his three children, Cynthia Quintana and husband Bob Valenzuela of Tucson, AZ; Elaine Quintana and husband Douglas Greenfield of Hyattsville, MD; and his son Richard Quintana and his wife Nancy Quintana of Walnut Creek, CA. His joy came from seeing his five grandchildren flourish - Gabrielle Greenfield and Danny Kedem, Isabel Greenfield and Dan Selvig, Amelia Greenfield, Michael Quintana, and Erica Quintana. He is also survived by his sister, Concepción Alvarez of Lake Forest, CA. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future in Fresno, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation be made to Tucson Medical Center Hospice - https://www.tmcaz.com/medical-programs/hospice/donate-to-tmc-hospice

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store