Jim passed away January 28, 2019 at Cedar Brook Memory Care in Fresno, where he enjoyed the loving care of staff and where he was a staff favorite. He was born in Monroe, MI on November 27, 1930. The day after graduating high school, Jim joined the Air Force and was stationed at Castle AFB, where he served for four years. While there, Jim grew to love the Central Valley and eventually made a life there. He and his beloved wife, Monta, lived in the Fresno/Clovis community for 51 years where they raised four children. Jim's working career included Massey Ferguson and the IRS, where he retired. After retirement, there were two important things in Jim's life: the pivotal role he played in the joyful raising of his grandchildren and his 3 days/week golfing adventures at Airways Golf course. Being needed and loved by his family gave Jim great fulfillment. The camaraderie and fellowship he shared with his numerous good friends was very appreciated. Jim will be remembered as a kind father to his children, a loving husband, and a good friend on the golf course. Jim was preceded in death by his son Wesley Winter (Kathryn). He is survived by his wife, Monta, his daughters, Laura Haskell (Steve) and Suzanne Wyrick (Rob), and his son, Mark Bentley (Anne), ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, and his siblings, Ron, Mary-Anne, Chuck, and Beth, and their respective families. A private celebration will be held later. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 24, 2019

