Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA
(559)-227-4048
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Church
Jim M. Gonzales passed away on November 25, 2019 at the age of 73 in Fresno. Jim was a beloved husband to Diane Gonzalez, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a lifelong fan of classic cars and enjoyed going to the coast. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 10 from 5-7 pm at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary and Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11 at 9:30 am at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Church. Gravesite services immediately following.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 8, 2019
