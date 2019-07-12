Jim passed away surrounded by loved ones. Jim was a lover of the Lord, photography, journalism, history, music, and Indy 500. He loved and cared deeply for his family and friends and was an incredibly selfless human being. Please join his family in celebrating his life on Saturday, August 3, 2019 (10:00am) at St. Peter's Holy Cross Cemetery by the St. Joseph's mausoleum 264 N. Blythe AVe., Fresno, CA 93706 Dopkins Funeral Chapel, 189 South 'J' Street, Dinuba, California (559)591-1919
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 12, 2019