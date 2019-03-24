Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Mills. View Sign

Jimmie D. Mills, 86, of Fresno, California, died March 9, 2019, passing away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Jim was born March 9, 1933, in Eldorado, Texas, to the late Mabel Lorene "Annie" and W.C. Mills. He was an outstanding wrestler in his days at Webster High School in Schleicher County, Texas, Later wrestling at Oklahoma A&M and Jimmie D. Mills, 86, of Fresno, California, died March 9, 2019, passing away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Jim was born March 9, 1933, in Eldorado, Texas, to the late Mabel Lorene "Annie" and W.C. Mills. He was an outstanding wrestler in his days at Webster High School in Schleicher County, Texas, Later wrestling at Oklahoma A&M and Purdue University . Inducted into the Army, He served on the All-Army wrestling team competing nationally from 1957 to 1958. Following his Army discharge, he packed all of his belongings into his Packard and drove from Tulsa, Oklahoma to Southern California. Settling down first in Burbank, and later in the San Gabriel Valley, Jim worked by day as a claims adjuster for Travelers Insurance, and at night attended Southwestern University to study law while raising his young family. He was awarded a Juris Doctor degree in August 1969. After passing the California Bar exam, he accepted a position with CalFarm Insurance in Fresno, a position he held for the next 27 years until retirement in June 1998. Jim was an enthusiastic handball player in the Fresno area for many years. At various times a member of the YMCA, 4-Walls West, or any athletic club in Fresno that featured an active handball scene where he could "get a game". He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Teri Stutzman and Mark Krubsack of Fresno; son and daughter-in-law, Guy and Maria Mills of Lancaster, CA; daughter Tracy Brooks of Redmond, WA.; grandchildren, Mary Kate, Megan, Jorge, Gabriel; and the mother of his children, the former Carolyn Culbert. In accordance with this private man's wishes, a private service will be held in San Saba, Texas, where he will rejoin his family in peace. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purdue University Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

