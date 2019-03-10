Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Musu Garcia. View Sign

Beloved son of Jimmie Garcia and Agnes (Angie) Phillips passed on March 1, 2019, after a long illness. Jimmie was a tile setter and did all sorts of construction work. He loved to go to the coast, especially Morro Bay. He enjoyed fishing with his father and the occassional nice dinner in town or elsewhere. He loved his dog and all animals in general. Visitation will be held at Lisle Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 13 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Dona Ana, New Mexico. Lisle Funeral home 1605 L. Street 559-266-0666 www.lislefuneral home.com Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 10, 2019

