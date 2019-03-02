Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Anne Wate. View Sign

Jo Anne Wate was dearly loved and admired her close friends, family, and many people in the Community of Sanger. And through the years she was a very active member in that community being involved with Girl and Boy Scouts, Sanger Seals Swim Team, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and The Tom Flores Foundation. Many a wedding, birthday party and graduation was hosted by Jo Anne and her husband John at their Sanger home throughout the years. She was a loving and generous Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Wife. She showed great kindness and caring to friend and stranger alike. Her sharp wit and sense of humor brought laughter to all. And she loved a good party. Jo Anne was as kind, caring and generous of heart as a person could be and will be very, very much missed by all who knew her. Her zest for life, love of family and friendship to so many will very deeply missed. A Celebration of Jo's Life will be held at the Sanger Eagles Hall on Mar 10, 2019 from 1- 5 pm. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 2, 2019

