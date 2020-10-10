1/1
Joan (Santoni) Abrahamian
1934 - 2020
Joan (Santoni) Abrahamian
February 1, 1934 - March 12, 2020
Fresno, California - Joan Elizabeth (Santoni) Abrahamian was born Feb 1, 1934, and passed on March 12, 2020. Joan was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing. Jo was preceded in death by Leon Abrahamian. She was the last of nine siblings. Jo is survived by her son Robert Leon Abrahamian and her daughter Laura Abrahamian; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her career as the office manager in the automotive business. She always worked very hard to make sure her family had everything they wanted. Holidays were her favorite time of year having everyone together. Services will be held on October 16, 2020, 10:30 at Our Lady of Perpetual Health 929 Harvard Clovis, CA 93612 in place of flowers donations can be made in memory of Jo to Alzheimer's Association.


Published in & from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Service
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Health
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Services - Fresno
5042 N. Fresno St.
Fresno, CA 93710
(559) 244-6330
