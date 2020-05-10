Joan C. Palestine, a former long-term resident of Fresno, died on April 12, 2020 in Oklahoma City. She was 77 years old. She was a woman of considerable intelligence, with wide-ranging interests, who displayed talents in several areas. She showed great promise as a young woman; she had an inquisitive mind, was an accomplished musician who loved to play the guitar and sing folk songs, and was an avid reader of many subjects. She studied a number of foreign languages, especially Russian. Growing up in the era of the Cold War, she dreamed of working for the United Nations and fostering world peace. "Why does there always have to be wars?" is a question she often asked. Joan was born in Brooklyn, New York, on September 13, 1942, the daughter of Ruth and Paul Palestine. Paul was a Mechanical Engineer, specializing in nuclear energy, and Ruth a pianist and typist. While growing up, her sister Linda enjoyed ice skating at Rockefeller Center, and going to the beach and movies with her. Joan attended public schools in Brooklyn, graduating from James Madison High School in 1959, and received a B.A. in History from Brooklyn College in 1963. She obtained a Master's degree in Library Science from Columbia University, and worked as a professional librarian at Teacher's College from 1966 to June 1968. In that month, she married Robert J. Dinkin, soon to be a History professor at Fresno State. In Fresno, she worked as a college librarian during the academic year 1968-69, but gave up her position when she gave birth to her first child, Sam Dinkin, in June 1969. Joan had a second child, Leslie Dinkin, in May 1972. In Fresno, while raising her children, she was also President of the League of Women Voters and active in school parent-teacher associations. She took the lead of a group of parents at Wolters Elementary School in building a creative playground in the mid-1970s. She was active at Temple Beth Israel, playing music in the Sunday school and studying to become Bat Mitzvah in her thirties. She also worked part-time at the Fresno County Historical Society and published "Fresno: A Bibliography," (1977), a compilation of source materials which has been of great use to scholars ever since. Her marriage ended in divorce at that time. Joan later worked the library of the Fresno branch of the California School of Professional Psychology. In more recent years, she helped Fresno's branch of National University obtain accreditation by founding its library. After her children had grown, Joan moved to Texas and lived in several places including Austin, Harlingen, and South Padre Island. She subsequently moved to Medford, Oklahoma. She is survived by her sister Linda Kruhler, who lives in San Francisco, her daughter Leslie in Santa Cruz, and her son Sam and her granddaughter Mahria Baker, who live in Austin.

