Joan Radford died peacefully at her Fresno, CA home. She was born in Minnesota and trained as a nurse before she met her husband of 66 years, Grant Radford. Joan and Grant adventured to California in 1953 and enthusiastically made friends as they moved throughout the state. Joan's energy and hospitality were legendary, her motto being: "you've got to get out there and introduce yourself to the world, it won't come to you." She had so much fun with bridge, Pink Ladies, Bunko, Red Hats, Chicken Livers Club and of course her beloved dachshunds. Her ability to feed a large crowd while working the room telling Swedish jokes was unparalleled. Her greatest joy was having her kids and grandkids come to visit. Our fondest memories include the many family vacations she planned. She widened our family circle by creating ties with our wonderful Swedish relatives. As our families expand, we look forward to continuing her legacy of love. Joan's survivors include her husband, Grant, daughters Karen (Ralph), Jill (Randy) and Jane, as well as grandchildren Geoff, Greg, Ellen, Emily, Adam, Christina, and Stephanie and their families. She is pre-deceased by her son, Tom. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that favorite memories be posted in the guestbook. Those who wish may contribute to a memorial plaque at the Fresno Zoo by designating that their gift is in memory of Joan. Published in the Fresno Bee on June 13, 2019

