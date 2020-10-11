1/1
Fresno, California - Joann was born Sept. 7th 1932. She attended Fresno High School and Fresno City College, where she met her first love William Smith (Bill). They married in June of 1953 and started a family. The family loved the beach at Cayucos ,and spent summers there when the kids were young. She later married Lloyd Banks(Bob), whom she met at her job with the CWA Union. They loved to travel and collect antiques. Joann loved to entertain,cook, play Bridge, and travel the world with her close friends . She always brought presents back to the kids. She especially loved being a Grandma, and decorating her whole house for the Holidays. With animated ornaments and her Christmas Village, Grandma's house was the place to be on Christmas! Preceding her in death were her parents Ylo and Retha Hopwood, her brother Jim Hopwood , his wife Elizabeth, her first husband Bill Smith, and her second husband Bob Banks. She is survived by Kimberly Franci(Dominic), Mark Smith, Kenneth Smith(Aimee), Ron Banks(Stacy), 9 Grandkids, and 10 Great-Grandkids. Our family would like to especially thank Caring Hearts Home for their compassionate care. In Lieu of Flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association. Due to COVID 19 a small family graveside service will be held on October 16th, with an outdoor luncheon to follow. Please contact the family for details.


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

