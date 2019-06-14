Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann Denny. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joann L. Denny, age 80, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 in Fresno, CA after an eight-month struggle with brain cancer. Born in 1932 in Kenosha, WI to William and Catherine (Bauer) Rademacher, she was the last of her immediate family of five sisters and one brother to leave this world. She grew up in Waterford, WI and graduated from La Crosse (Wisconsin) State College in 1961 with a double major in Chemistry and Physical Education. Deciding to travel the world as a DOD teacher she met her future husband on the ship to Okinawa and married Christopher K. Denny on January 4, 1963. Joann, known as Jo to all her friends, was avidly involved with sports and enjoyed a lifetime filled with softball, bowling, tennis, backpacking, mountain climbing and cross-country skiing, but her passion was golf. She was heavily involved in the local and state golf associations as a board member/volunteer and was scheduled to be playing in a tournament the day she fell ill. Jo is survived by her husband Christopher, her daughter Joyce Denny Soares, her son Matthew R. Denny, and grandchildren Kethry and Erin Soares along with numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Clovis Veteran's Memorial Center from 12pm to 4pm on June 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers a scholarship fund will be created in Jo's name at Roosevelt High School. Please contact the family for information about donations. Published in the Fresno Bee on June 14, 2019

