Joann Kaden

July 5, 1931 - November 27, 2020

Fresno, California - Loving Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

Joann was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and came to California with her family when she was a teenager. She was preceded in death by her daughters Gayla Munoz and Jennifer Smith, and her grandsons Jeffrey Dirlam and Christopher Dirlam. Joann is survived by her brother Ted Kaden (Mar), sons Michael Dirlam (Terry), Patrick Dirlam (Linda), Joel Perry (Deanna), and her daughter Cyndi Holcomb (Dan). She is also survived by seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store