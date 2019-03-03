Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn Papac. View Sign

Today we mourn the passing of JoAnn Papac, who left us on February 17, 2019. She was a spirited lady, devoted wife, mother and grandmother to 6 grandchildren all of whom she loved and adored. She was a person of many passions born in Orland, California on December 3,1933. She was the daughter of Ruby and Jack Clark. After graduating Sanger High School she attended Fresno State University-and was elected to president of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She fell in love with Nick Papac her highschool sweetheart and was married for 51. Years They had 3 children, Jayne, Jill and John, all three graduating from UCLA . She taught school for 22 years and managed NP School Services. She will be remembered for her unlimited creativity, constant inspiration, positive personality, infectious smile and unbridled passion. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Nick, brother Jack, daughter Jill and son, John. She is survived by her daughter Jayne, son-in-law David Dunn, and daughter-in-law Susan Papac. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren Nick and Nicole Papac, Chris Papac, and Ryan, Jill, Robbie and Haley Wilson. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony's of Padua on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 3, 2019

