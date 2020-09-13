JoAnn Price, 77, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Tuesday, September 2, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, Don Price; daughter JoNelle Teevens and her husband Perry; daughter Jennifer Erasmus and husband Morne, granddaughters Megan, Kate, Erin, and grandson Timo. JoAnn was born December 29, 1942, in Fresno, California to Lewis and Bernice Kincheloe. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Lee Price, August 25, 1962. JoAnn had a long, successful 38-year career in banking, beginning in 1974 as a teller with Crocker Bank, and retiring in 2013 as Senior Vice President with California Bank & Trust.During these years, JoAnn always made time to give back to her community. She served on several boards and was involved with many charities (United Cerebral Palsy Board of Central California, State Center Community College District Board, Valley Medical Center Foundation, American Heart Association, Nancy Hinds Hospice, Roeding Park, Fresno Chaffe Zoo, and recognized as one of Margaree Mason's Top Ten Women of the Year). JoAnn's life was a living example of love, kindness, selflessness, and compassion. No matter what was happening in her own life, she always made time to help and be there for others. She was a woman who had many friends, even her clients considered her a friend. She had a knack for making people feel special, whether dropping off little gifts, notes, or her favorite treats. She always thought of the smallest details which made big impacts on everyone she touched. She is the best person we know and we are blessed to call her wife, mom, nana, aunt, cousin, and friend.

