On Thursday, June 20th, 2019, JoAnn VanWyhe (daughter of William and Norma Sims) passed away from an illness hours before her 75th birthday (June 21st, 1944). JoAnn, or Jodie, was well known for being an ineffable friend, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and wife to her husband of 53 years, Floyd, and the countless fortunate people whose lives she touched through her unmatched loving, humble, and genuine spirit. JoAnn had many occupations throughout her life, but was most commonly renowned for her ability to act selflessly and to always be there for those around her with an open heart that did not judge. She is survived by her husband, Floyd; her two children, Jamie and Shawn; three grandchildren, Sarah, Anthony and Nicholas; and three great grandchildren, Preston, Paxton and Tabitha. A Graveside Service will be held at Clovis Cemetery on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.