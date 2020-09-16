JoAnn was born in Hugo, Oklahoma on September 22, 1938 to Clifford and Estelle Ashmore. She attended school in Rattan, Oklahoma until the family later moved to Sanger, Ca., where she grew up.

It was in Sanger that she met and married Chuck Tucker on October 30, 1954. By January 1964 her and Chuck moved to Norwalk, Ca where they bought their first home. By January 1968 they moved to Fresno, Ca. On September 25, 1969 her and Chuck started their family business, Chuck's Transmission. By September 1972 her and Chuck bought their second home in Clovis, Ca.

On March 11, 1977, JoAnn married Sam Willingham. Sam and her bought a home in Fresno, Ca in 1977. Later they found property in Coarsegold, Ca in 1991. JoAnn designed her steel home up on that hill by 1993. Her husband Sam and her owned and operated Sam's Auto Repair of Oakhurst, Ca, until they retired.

In the last year of her life she enjoyed good country music and lots of laughs. All she kept asking for these last seven months was for her extended family to come visit. She died peacefully lying in bed being held by her first born granddaughter Jennifer and the love of her life Sam, holding her right hand.

Graveside Services will be held at Clovis Cemetery on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 9:00 AM.

Remembrances may be sent to Sam Willingham 12969 Trieste Dr. Madera, Ca, 93636 in memory of JoAnn Willingham.