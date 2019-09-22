Joanne Ione Bluhm passed away in Fresno, CA on September 12, 2019. Joanie was born December 3, 1934, the first child of Eleanor and Lawrence Ohm. She grew up in Minneapolis, MN, along with her two sisters. The family was active in a large Lutheran church and the girls busy with many church, school, and music activities. After high school, Joanie attended the University of Minnesota, where she met David Bluhm. They had two daughters and were married for nearly forty years until Dave's passing in 2000. She and Dave moved to Fresno, CA in 1964 where they raised their family. The two of them were especially overjoyed when grandchildren came along. They loved being a part of their lives. Joanie worked as a travel agent much of her career. She enjoyed traveling and made good use of the perks that came along with working in that industry. In 2006, she married Joe Walden. They enjoyed many years of traveling and cruising adventures together until Joe's passing in 2017. Joanie is survived by her daughters Karen (Doug) of Boise, ID, and Nancy (Rob) of Fresno, CA, six wonderful grandchildren, John, Daniel, Emily, Jeremy, Rebecca, and Faith, sister, Phyllis, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husbands Dave and Joe, sister, Kay Laurel, and parents, Eleanor and Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances of Joanie be sent to Nancy Hinds Hospice or the California Armenian Home.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 22, 2019