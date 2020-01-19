Joanne Marie Guidi Riggs was born in Boston, MA on September 30, 1943. She passed away on Monday January 13, 2020 with her family by her side. As a child, Joanne and her family moved to California in 1951. She attended James Monroe High School in North Hills, CA. As a teenager she was a model and participated in beauty pageants. She loved to ride horses, which continued throughout her life. Then she met her first husband, Donald George. They started a family and opened up Fallbrook Florist in Canoga Park, CA. This started her career as a floral designer. Joanne and her two kids moved to Clovis, CA where she met her true love, William Riggs. They were married for 28 years enjoying each other and their grandchildren. Joanne is preceded in death by William Riggs and is survived by her son, Gerald George, his wife Lina and their two children, Natalie and Ashley. Daughter, Holly Cooke, her husband James and their two children Emily and Nicole. Step-son, Mike Riggs, his wife Tonya and their children Tanner, Trevor and Tobin. Step-daughter, Kathy Riggs and her son Ryan. Her two brothers, Robert Guidi, wife Bonnie, and Frank Guidi and his wife Karen. A Memorial Service will be held at Sanger Community Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Sanger Community Church.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 19, 2020