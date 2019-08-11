Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 (559)-674-8814 Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded with the love of her family and friends, Joanne entered paradise on August 6, 2019 and can once again dance with her loving husband George. Joanne was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 15, 1927 to James and Charlotte Carroll. At age 6 Joanne, her parents, and brothers, Jim and Bob, drove cross country in a Model A Ford to settle in Riverbank, California where her mother found work in a tomato plant. By the time Joanne entered second grade the family moved to Fresno, California where she and her brothers attended school at St John's Catholic School. It was there she met her lifetime friends, Gerry, Bernice and Caltha. From that time on, her Catholic faith became the driving force in her life and the foundation of her loving and caring spirit. After high school, she met George in an art class at Fresno State. That meeting led to Joanne receiving what she called her "MRS" in 1948. Joanne and George raised four children: Tom, Dan, Jane, and Steve. Once Joanne's children all entered school, she became a part-time teller with Bank of America where she worked for over 20 years and converted many co-workers and clients into lifelong friends. Her life revolved around people: family, friends, colleagues, and even strangers. She had that remarkable ability to be able to talk to anyone and in a very short time find out just how interesting her new acquaintance was. Birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and any other gathering brought her joy, which she shared with everyone. The arts enticed her to go back to college while she was in her 60's. She eventually completed a BA in Art at CSU Fresno. Many of her paintings and drawings have been left behind to be appreciated by friends and family. Both Joanne and George found great pleasure in dance and had many, many years of enjoyment with the members of the Los Amigos Dance Club. Joanne loved to travel and always was so happy to relive the times she had spent during her adventures in Europe...especially her trip to Sweden with her mother to visit close Swedish friends. However, the favorite destination for Joanne was Dinkey Creek where for many years generations of family and neighborhood friends would spent their summer vacation at Camp Fresno. Joanne so enjoyed those rustic cabins, creek swimming, "happy hours" and campfires. Joanne just loved her Fresno State Bulldogs. Now that she and George are together, again, they will be cheering their Bulldogs to victory and the Dogs are sure to be an even bigger threat to their opponents from now on. 