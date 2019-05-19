Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 (559)-674-8814 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA View Map Service 11:00 AM Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA View Map Interment Following Services Calvary Cemetery Madera , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joaquin "Kino" Llanes, age 65, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Raymondville, Texas. He grew up in Madera, California and was a resident of Fresno, California for 8 years. He was a Welder Supervisor before his retirement. Joaquin attended Woodward Park Baptist Church in Fresno. He loved talking about the Lord as well as reading his bible. He had a special spirit that anyone he met at church loved talking to him about the Lord; Kino will be missed greatly. Joaquin also loved spending time going to the lake and fishing with his family and friends, but most of all spending that special time with his grandchildren. Joaquin was passionate about music. He loved playing, and talking about his instruments and was quite a good singer. He also liked doing auto bodywork. Joaquin had a big heart and was willing to help anyone that needed it. Joaquin was preceded in death by his parents Ernesto Llanes and Antonia Llanes, his brothers Genaro Llanes and Sylvester Llanes, his sister Alicia Llanes, and his nephew Tony Martinez. He is survived by his wife Patricia Llanes of Fresno, his two daughters Alice Avila and her husband Albaro of Merced, Rita Llanes Vasquez and her husband Armando of Madera, his son Anthony Llanes and his wife Pamela of Merced, his three brothers Robert (Bob) Llanes and his wife Gail of Coarsegold, Hilario (Larry) Llanes and his wife Barbara of Madera, Gary (Wally) Llanes of Madera, his three sisters Juana Llanes of Madera, Maria S. Martinez of Madera, Ernestina (Tina) Pacho and her husband Mario of Madera, and his sister-in-law Dora Llanes of Madera. Joaquin is also the grandfather of eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Joaquin's family would like to send their deepest appreciation to Kaiser ICC unit in Fresno for their loving support and care. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM -11:00 AM at Jay Chapel in Madera. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Jay Chapel in Madera. Interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery in Madera, California. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814

