Joe R Ayala Jr was born August 20, 1965 in Fresno California. Joe passed away in his home in Fresno California on February 3, 2020. He is survived by his parents Joe and Mary Helen Ayala Sr, his wife Stella, his son Joe III, 3 daughters Debbie, Michelle, Miranda and 5 grandchildren. Joe is also survived by his sister Renee and his brother Oscar. Joe loved the Lord, his Family and Baseball. God Bless You Dad, you made it to the big leagues! Rest In Peace Joxxman 13. Services to be held on Feb 13th at 10am at Adventure Community Church Palm/olive
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 9, 2020