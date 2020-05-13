Joe E. Williams, 85, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5th, 2020, at his home in Clovis, CA. He was hard working, devoted to his family, and well-liked by those who met him. Joe was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to Katherine and Joseph E. Williams and was one of eight siblings. The family moved to California when he was young. Joe served four years in the United States Air Force. He worked over 29 years for the County of Fresno and was a Road Operations Lead Supervisor when he retired in 1996. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Barbara Pierce; and his brother Rodney Williams Sr. He is survived by Joann, his wife of 63 years, son Mark; daughter Teri; one grandchild; and one great grandchild; siblings Nina Bradford of Fowler; Patsy Norman of Fresno; John; Kenneth; and Diane West, all of Fresno. Private services will be held at Belmont Memorial Park.

