Joe was born in Warren, Arkansas in 1943 and died unexpectedly in Madera County on April 25th. Joe served as a helicopter crew chief during the Viet Nam conflict, for which he earned a Good Conduct Medal, an Air Medal (seven oak leaf clusters), and a Viet Nam Service Medal (10 oak leaf clusters). Joe was a California Highway Patrolman for 25 years. Early in his career with the CHP, Joe certified as Pilot in Command with the fixed wing operations in Coalinga and transferred to the CHP's helicopter operations, located at the Fresno Air Terminal, where he conducted search and rescue missions throughout the Sierra Nevada and the Central Valley on Helicopter 40. After retiring from law enforcement, Joe became very involved in the Fresno aviation community as a member of the Central California Soaring Club and as a board member of the Central Valley Airmen's Association (CVAA) and the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). As a certified flight instructor, Joe shared his love of flying with dozens of students. Joe is survived by wife Jean Kulbeth, brother Jimmy Kulbeth and wife Loyce, son Robert Kulbeth and wife Sheila, son Dewayne Kulbeth, son Jeff Taylor and wife Tami, daughter Melanie Carter and husband Mike, daughter Sharon Rice and husband Chris Karwoski, daughter Michelle Rice and husband Doug Woolsey, and by grandchildren Hadley and Ryann Kulbeth, Lilliana and Ray Cortez and their mother Kristina Kulbeth, Jacob Taylor, Luke Taylor and wife Molly, Logan and Andrew Carter, and Timothy and Hannah Leece, and many relations in the Roark family in Mississippi. And friends all over the world. From early days, Joe was obsessed with aircraft; he was happiest when flying. He never knew a stranger, made friends everywhere he went, and derived satisfaction from helping people with anything they needed. His generosity and enthusiasm were legendary. Joe will be laid to rest alongside his mother, Gracie Maxine McDonald, in Boyle, Mississippi on May 25, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life for friends and family at the EAA Hangar at Sierra Sky Park, located at 4344 W. Spaatz Avenue in Fresno (93711) on Saturday June 8, 2019, from 11:30 to 4:30. All are welcome. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 5, 2019

