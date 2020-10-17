Joe Fuentes

June 26, 1936 - September 22, 2020

Fresno, California - Joe Fuentes, 84, of Fresno, CA passed away on September 22 2020.

Joe was born in Lawrence KS on June 26 1936. Joe graduated from Madera High School in 1955 and immediately enlisted in the Navy branch of the US Armed forces. After spending four years in the Navy Joe joined the Madera City Fire Department and eventually attained the highest position of Chief at the University of California Santa Cruz Fire Department. Joe retired 33 years later from the fire service.

In his late 50s he met Patricia Kay. They fell in love and were married June 21 1997 in Santa Cruz CA. As a family they loved boating and fishing spending many sunny days on Bass Lake. Joe did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.

Joe is survived by his three children (Steve Mark and Linda) as well as his brothers and sister (Louie Sal Freddie Rudy and Rosemary). He was preceded in passing by his lovely wife Patti who passed away in January 2019.

The funeral service will be held at;

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

829 Harvard Ave

Clovis CA

October 23rd at 11:00am.





