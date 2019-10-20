Joe G. Delgado (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe G. Delgado.
Service Information
Christ Lutheran Church
3830 W Tulare Ave
Visalia, CA 93277
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Lutheran church
3830 w. Tulare Ave.
Visalia, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joe G. Delgado was born on April 21, 1938, in Fresno, CA. Joe passed away peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord & Savior on October 2, 2019.
A Celebration of Joe's life will be held at Christ Lutheran church, 3830 w. Tulare Ave., Visalia, CA, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Joe's name to: Central Valley , 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Fresno, CA 93711 or Optimal Hospice Care, 2439 W. Whitendale Ave., Visalia, CA 93277.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.