Joe Holzman passed away on December 1, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in Fresno and attended Roosevelt High School. Joe retired from Pacific Bell as an Account Executive after 36 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers. Joe is survived by his wife Marlene, three sons Dana, Mike (Kelly), Eric (Chrissy) and daughter Lori Jones, grandchildren Jeff, Elizabeth, Stefanie and Madison and four great granddaughters. Graveside services at Mountain View Cemetary on Friday, December 13 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 11, 2019