His building passion was not limited to work, but extended to his Christmas decorating. At one point building an 8 foot wreath, with over 2000 lights. Joe's childhood fantasy of "The Magic of Disney" came true when he moved to California. From Disneyland, to Disney movies and memorabilia - the magic would always bring his childhood smile and innocence. Known for his wry and quirky sense of humor, Joe was quick to bring a smile to those who met him. Joe and Sue just celebrated their 25th anniversary, reminiscing about the special Disney surprise at their wedding reception. Home life focused on family and dogs, where you could usually find Joe napping with a Basset Hound. As his health changed, Joe took up boxing. Rock Steady became a place of friendship and strength. His invaluable caregiver Jenn, made certain he got the most out of each and every day. Joe was blessed with a blended family of five children, and 8 grandchildren. He was never short on stories to brag on any of them. The family wishes to thank Jennifer Box his caregiver. Thanks to Hinds Hospice - Sunny and Mark for your support through his transition. Joe is survived by his wife Sue, 5 children - Tom, Kyle, Katherine, Michael and Michelle, and 8 grandchildren. The family asks that remembrances sent to Greater Fresno Parkinson Support Group through the Central Valley Community Foundation. A celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.

Joe was raised in Hobart, Indiana. He earned a Civil Engineering degree from Purdue University ,and an MBA from Indiana University . He remained a faithful Boilermaker all of his life. Joe was also a lifelong Cubs fan - which was highlighted by their World Series win! His career was quite varied. Jobs included steel mills, and countless projects doing his favorite activity "building things". From ketchup, to Corn Nuts, to a jet engine test cell - his work life was never dull.