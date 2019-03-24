Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Louis Ruiz.

Joe Louis Ruiz was born in Clovis on November 19, 1927 and died peacefully at the Fresno Veterans Hospital on March 17, 2019. He was 91 years old. Joe married Helen, his childhood neighbor, as soon as he returned home from his proud service in the Army. He is preceded in death by his wife, and two daughters. He is survived by two daughters; 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on March 26 at 11am. Burial at Clovis Cemetery.