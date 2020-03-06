Joe Reyes went home to be with the Lord in Bakersfield, CA. Joe was born on March 26, 1938 in Horace, Kansas and lived in Fresno until his job took him and his family to Bakersfield in 1969. Joe was a true handyman. He enjoyed working on anything and everyting. He had a love for Mexican music and in his younger days he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Above all else, his favorite pastime was spending precious moments with family and friends. Joe was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his son George Reyes, daughters Lori and husband Joey Ornelas, Mary and husband Tommy Nieblas, Debbie and husband Steve Becerra, and Carla Jimenez. Joe has 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, who love him dearly. He will be deeply missed by everyone. Viewing 2 - 4pm and Rosary at 4pm, Sunday, March 8th. Lisle Funeral Home. Viewing Monday, March 9th 9 A.M. Mass 10 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial service will follow at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 6, 2020