Joe entered into eternal life at the age of 93 on August 10, 2019 in Fresno, CA. He was born in Waukena, CA to Salvatore & Catarina Rossotti. He proudly served in the US Army, worked in the grocery business for 50 years, owned J & M Market in Fresno, a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, and the Table Mountain "Loser Club". Joe is survived by his wife, Mary of 36 years, 4 sons; Craig, Tim (wife Catalena), John, Steve (wife Theresa), 7 grandchildren; Ashley (husband Anthony), Andre (wife Michelle), Elliott (wife Jennifer) Emily, Alex, Ariana, Alexis, and 5 great-grandchildren; Lillian, Camille, Delbert, Evelyn, and Brooklynn. Services will be held at St. Jude Church, 208 W. Jefferson, Easton, Visitation, Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3 to 6 PM. Rosary 6:00 PM, Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10 AM, Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or Hind's Hospice. www.jaychapel.com
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 16, 2019