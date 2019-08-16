Joe entered into eternal life at the age of 93 on August 10, 2019 in Fresno, CA. He was born in Waukena, CA to Salvatore & Catarina Rossotti. He proudly served in the US Army, worked in the grocery business for 50 years, owned J & M Market in Fresno, a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, and the Table Mountain "Loser Club". Joe is survived by his wife, Mary of 36 years, 4 sons; Craig, Tim (wife Catalena), John, Steve (wife Theresa), 7 grandchildren; Ashley (husband Anthony), Andre (wife Michelle), Elliott (wife Jennifer) Emily, Alex, Ariana, Alexis, and 5 great-grandchildren; Lillian, Camille, Delbert, Evelyn, and Brooklynn. Services will be held at St. Jude Church, 208 W. Jefferson, Easton, Visitation, Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3 to 6 PM. Rosary 6:00 PM, Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10 AM, Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or Hind's Hospice. www.jaychapel.com