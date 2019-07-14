Joe Harold Tosh was born in Clinton OK on November 5, 1936 and passed away at home on July 5, 2019. He was 82 years old. Joe served his country proudly in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958. He married the love of his life on November 7 1955 and started a family. He worked in furniture sales at J.C. Penneys, Sears and Peoples. After being temporarily disabled as a veteran he started a new career as a funeral director at Lisle Funeral Home that lasted over 30 years. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years (Ellie) Elaine Tosh. Daughters JoEllen Moreno and her husband Fred, Susan Giannopulos, Connie Seay and her husband Joe, 9 grandchildren 3 great grandchildren, sisters, Margaret Green of Medford Oregon and Beverly Bowen of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his son Joe Harold Tosh II (Hal) and his brother Jim Tosh of Oregon. A private viewing was held at Lisle Funeral Home and he was laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery on Friday July 12. Followed with a luncheon attended by family and friends.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 14, 2019