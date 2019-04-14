|
Joel Armando Hinojosa was born on September 1, 1926, in Rio Grand City, Texas, to Jose A. Hinojosa and Nativida Hinojosa. Joel went to our Lord while at the Fresno Veterans Hospital on April 8, 2019. Joel was drafted in 1945 and served with the Marines for 2 years. He was sent to China to participate in the surrender of the Japanese Military forces during WWII. After his Honorable Discharge, he reenlisted and joined the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 2nd Chemical Mortar Battalion. While serving in Korea, during the Korean War, November 1950 Thanksgiving weekend, he was captured and became a POW and survived for 1,007 days. Joel was repatriated on August 29, 1953. He continued his Military Service and was sent on a Mission to Panama and miraculously survived a disastrous plane crash. He was acknowledge for his invention of the Talcom Powder Grenade, which is displayed at the Maryland Aberdeen Ordiance Museum. After 23 years of Service, he retired as a Highly Decorated Sergeant Major in 1967. Discharged from the military, Joel graduated from Towson State University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He worked for the State of Maryland as The Federal Fund Coordinator for 16 years before retiring. Joel was preceded in death by his first wife, Olga Hinojosa and daughter Camille Lancaster. He is survived by his wife, Anna Ponce Hinojosa of 27 years, children, Cynthia H. Burris, and Roberto Hinojosa, brother Jose A. Hinojosa Jr., wife Yolanda, nephews Damian and Hjalmar Hinojosa. His family sincerely appreciated the care and compassion provided by the VA doctors, especially Dr. Naggar, Dr. Pugoy, Dr. Ginier, nurses, and staff during his hospitalization with the VA Hospital, and Veterans Administration Community Living Center in Fresno. The viewing will be held at Boice Funeral Home in Clovis, CA, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. A Holy Rosary will be recited following the viewing. At 1:00 pm the Funeral mass will be held at the Catholic Church, 929 Harvard, Clovis, CA, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A Military Honor Service will follow at the Clovis Cemetery. Joel was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed boating, crabbing, skiing, golfing, tennis, jogging, bowling, and gym workouts. Joel and Anna traveled throughout the U.S., South America, and enjoyed Ocean Cruises. Joel is known for his enthusiastic encouragement of education and quality of life. His compassion towards others will be greatly missed. Remembrances may be sent to American EX-Prisoners of War, Fresno Chapter #1 or .
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 14, 2019
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 14, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Boice Funeral Home
308 Pollasky Ave | Clovis, CA 93612 | (559) 299-4372
