Joel H. Cain, 72, passed away to be with our Lord on February 6, 2019, after suffering complications from a fall on his birthday. He is survived by his significant other of more than 20 years Audrey Wu, his twin brother John C. Cain, Jr. and sister-in-law Liana of Clovis; sister Kathleen Naus of Niagra Falls, N.Y.; sister Mary Candace MacArthur and brother-in-law Jon of Belmont, N.C.; sister Michele Cain of Cicero, N.Y.; sister Elizabeth Myers and brother-in-law Thomas of Oneida, N.Y.; sister Constance Eastman and brother-in-law Jonathan of Vernon, N.Y.; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Joel was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y. as the first babies and set of twins born on January 1, 1947 to John and Mary Cain. He grew up in Oneida, N.Y. and later moved to California to be near his twin brother "Jack" in Clovis, where he lived for over 40 years. Joel worked as an I.T. Technician for most of his career. He had a passion for animals and his motorcycle. He enjoyed calligraphy, drawing, and woodworking. Joel will also be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and caring heart. Joel's memorial service will be held at Boice Funeral Home in Clovis, CA at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Details for Celebration of Life will be given at funeral. Remembrances, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Joel's honor to the and to Miss Winkles Pet Adoption in Clovis. We love you Joel and will see you again in Heaven. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

