On April 28, 2019 our beloved father and husband left his earthly home to spend eternity with the Lord. He was 97 years old. Joel Warkentin was born on March 30, 1922. He taught at Fresno Bible Institute and Central High School, worked many summers at Hartland Christian Camp and volunteered at the Fresno Rescue Mission. He is survived by his loving wife,Mary Jane, of nearly 69 years; children Wayne, Renetta, Donald and Ralph; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Scott. A memorial service and reception will be held at the Campus Bible Church. Palm Campus. 222 E. Fountain Way, Fresno on May 9, 2019 at 11:30 am.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 7, 2019