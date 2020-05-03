John was taken from his family unexpectedly and overnight in a senseless incident. He was a loving son and brother with a good heart, caring for his older brother and niece and helping his parents and others in his Clovis neighborhood. John had a great talent for drawing, guitar playing and photography. He contacted record labels for backstage photo passes, following his dream as a concert photographer. As a big fan he took pictures and met many greats from Iron Maiden, Metallica, Stevie Ray Vaughan and others. John loved life and was a great pleasure to be with. He was always our go-to guy for assistance with computer issues, online activities, shopping and deliveries, all with his warm loving smile. John is survived by his father and mother, Jerry and Nancy Marquez, his brothers James and Jerome Marquez, his niece Karen Marquez, and his stepbrother and sisters Joe Arroyo, Juliet Arroyo, and Laurie Montgomery. There is also a larger Marquez family spread from Fresno to Gilroy to Sacramento to West Virginia for whom John was a favorite nephew and cousin. He is greatly missed and will not be forgotten. Because of current restrictions, only the immediate family was able to say goodbye, but plan on a remembrance and celebration of his life later. Anyone wishing to contribute to his memory now, it seems most appropriate to support the local Food Bank.

