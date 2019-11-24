John Anaya Vera (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA
937044435
(559)-227-4048
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA 937044435
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA 937044435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Cathedral
Obituary
John Anaya Vera beloved father and grandfather passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. John was born on February 29, 1940 in Arrey, New Mexico. John worked for Fresno Unified School District for 25 years where he made many friends. John is preceded in death by his wife, Josie Vera, son John Vera Jr., sister; Josie Villanueva and brothers; Mike, Edward and Richard Vera. John is survived by his daughter, Yolanda Vera Dias, her husband Tony J. Dias, 4 grandchildren, John Vera Jr. III, his wife Brianne, Tony Dias Jr., Sofia Dias, and Josie Dias and 2 great grandchildren, brother Lupe Vera and sister Velma Robles. Visitations will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns and Blair Funeral Home on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 4pm - 7pm followed by a recitation of a Rosary at 7pm. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John's Cathedral on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 24, 2019
