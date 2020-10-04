1/1
1/1
John was a loving father to Daniel Thomas Morelos, Brandi Marie Rodrigues and his son-in-law, Christopher Robert Carlson; Papa John to granddaughter, Claira Carlson and his grand-dogs, Cowboy, Charlee, Duke and Sonny. John was a huge Raiders fan, a patriot of his country and best friend to all who knew him. We are grateful for each and every day we got to see his smiling face and hear his heartfelt laughter. John is survived by his wife, Rachel Morelos; daughter, Brandi Marie Rodrigues; son-in-law, Christopher Robert Carlson; granddaughter, Claira Carlson and so many loved ones. We will miss him more than words can express. We Love You. "One More!" Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555