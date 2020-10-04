John Anthony Morelos, a longtime resident of Sanger California, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by friends and family on September 27, 2020 at the age of 59 years old. John leaves a legacy of love and integrity with his family, friends and all who knew him. He served in the United States Navy and was a member of the USS Missouri.

John was a loving father to Daniel Thomas Morelos, Brandi Marie Rodrigues and his son-in-law, Christopher Robert Carlson; Papa John to granddaughter, Claira Carlson and his grand-dogs, Cowboy, Charlee, Duke and Sonny. John was a huge Raiders fan, a patriot of his country and best friend to all who knew him. We are grateful for each and every day we got to see his smiling face and hear his heartfelt laughter. John is survived by his wife, Rachel Morelos; daughter, Brandi Marie Rodrigues; son-in-law, Christopher Robert Carlson; granddaughter, Claira Carlson and so many loved ones. We will miss him more than words can express. We Love You. "One More!" Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555