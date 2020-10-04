1/1
John Anthony Morelos
1961 - 2020
John Anthony Morelos, a longtime resident of Sanger California, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by friends and family on September 27, 2020 at the age of 59 years old. John leaves a legacy of love and integrity with his family, friends and all who knew him. He served in the United States Navy and was a member of the USS Missouri.

John was a loving father to Daniel Thomas Morelos, Brandi Marie Rodrigues and his son-in-law, Christopher Robert Carlson; Papa John to granddaughter, Claira Carlson and his grand-dogs, Cowboy, Charlee, Duke and Sonny. John was a huge Raiders fan, a patriot of his country and best friend to all who knew him. We are grateful for each and every day we got to see his smiling face and hear his heartfelt laughter. John is survived by his wife, Rachel Morelos; daughter, Brandi Marie Rodrigues; son-in-law, Christopher Robert Carlson; granddaughter, Claira Carlson and so many loved ones. We will miss him more than words can express. We Love You. "One More!" Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
5 entries
October 3, 2020
Thank You for giving me a wonderful life filled with Love!
Rachel Morelos
Spouse
October 3, 2020
“Where’s all the love” one of his favorite quotes! Which he gave so much to all of us. My family and I will cherish that always, Thank you for blessing us with love ❤ .
Norma Carrillo
Family
October 3, 2020
October 3, 2020
Tio John u will be missed so much ! Rain or shine ,My pops and his bro in the back yard with a nice Bomb fire, Q-ing down , with some good jams and a bruskie , good memories that I will always treasure!! Your girls love you, Nicky, Eddica, Nena!!!!
Nicole Lopez
Family
October 2, 2020
You were my Rock, My best Friend, My Love! You left me with so many happy memories. No one will ever love me the way you did! "Good Night Old Man, I Love You"
Rachel Morelos
Spouse
