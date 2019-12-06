Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John B. Ohanian. View Sign Service Information YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 (559)-237-4147 Viewing 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Paul Armenian church Send Flowers Obituary

John peacefully passed away on Friday November 29th, 2019, at the age of 82 in Fresno, Ca. He was born in Alexandrette, Turkey and his family moved to Beirut, Lebanon when he was 5. In 1958, he moved to the United States to start his college education at Fresno State because he had heard that there was a large Armenian community in Fresno and a strong engineering program at the University. It was there that he met many lifelong friends and his wife Eileen. John and Eileen were blessed with 2 children, Nicole and Shant, and were married for 29 years. After earning his Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, he started his professional career, which ultimately led him to his passion for public service. He held various positions with the State, in departments such as the Governor's Office of Planning and Research and the California Public Utilities Commission. In 1987, he was appointed by then Governor George Deukmejian as one of the five Public Utility Commissioners for the State of California. He loved spending time with his family and friends along with consulting on various government and private sector projects. John was an avid sports fan and a philanthropist who enjoyed supporting various charities and the church. John is survived by his daughter Nicole, son Shant and his wife Sheemah, cherished grandchildren Luke and Liam, and long time companion Sima. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Armenian church on Monday December 9th @ 10 a.m. Viewing services will be held at Yost and Webb Funeral home on Sunday December 8th from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of John B. Ohanian to St. Paul Armenian Church. St. Paul Armenian Church 3767 N. First St. Fresno, Ca. 93726 Yost and Webb Funeral Home 1002 T. Street Fresno, Ca. 93721 John peacefully passed away on Friday November 29th, 2019, at the age of 82 in Fresno, Ca. He was born in Alexandrette, Turkey and his family moved to Beirut, Lebanon when he was 5. In 1958, he moved to the United States to start his college education at Fresno State because he had heard that there was a large Armenian community in Fresno and a strong engineering program at the University. It was there that he met many lifelong friends and his wife Eileen. John and Eileen were blessed with 2 children, Nicole and Shant, and were married for 29 years. After earning his Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, he started his professional career, which ultimately led him to his passion for public service. He held various positions with the State, in departments such as the Governor's Office of Planning and Research and the California Public Utilities Commission. In 1987, he was appointed by then Governor George Deukmejian as one of the five Public Utility Commissioners for the State of California. He loved spending time with his family and friends along with consulting on various government and private sector projects. John was an avid sports fan and a philanthropist who enjoyed supporting various charities and the church. John is survived by his daughter Nicole, son Shant and his wife Sheemah, cherished grandchildren Luke and Liam, and long time companion Sima. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Armenian church on Monday December 9th @ 10 a.m. Viewing services will be held at Yost and Webb Funeral home on Sunday December 8th from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of John B. Ohanian to St. Paul Armenian Church. St. Paul Armenian Church 3767 N. First St. Fresno, Ca. 93726 Yost and Webb Funeral Home 1002 T. Street Fresno, Ca. 93721 Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close