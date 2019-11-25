John William Borchardt of Clovis, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He spent his last years surrounded by friends from the Senior Center, playing pool, volunteering and with family. He is survived by his Mother, Mary Jane Abbink of Los Banos. Brothers, Paul and Mark Borchardt Sisters, Mary Jane Weiszbrod and Lois Ortiz Numerous Nieces and Nephews His Children Lisa Rodriguez, Beth Sass and Daniel Borchardt His Grandchildren Kayla and Austin Rodriguez, Destiny Coronado Owen and Olivia Sass Izzy and Zoey Borchardt John will be remembered by friends and family on December 6th at 11am Church of Living Water 614 E Bullard Avenue, Fresno
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 25, 2019